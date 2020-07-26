Should you increase allocation to gold after the recent rally?

Since the past three months, we are recommending a higher allocation in gold for the coming few years. We normally suggest investors to hold 5% of their assets in gold. Now we are suggesting at least an additional 5% allocation. The reasons are multifold. Gold is at the right stage for a bull run. All central bankers will resort to printing money at different times. Increased money supply can fuel inflation and appreciation of real assets. While real estate is still struggling with legacy problems, we can see gold rising in rupee terms. Rupee depreciation will also get reflected in gold prices.