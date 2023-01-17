Should you increase SIP or Home Loan EMI: Which is a smart financial decision?

Both taking a home loan and starting a mutual fund SIP fall under the category of personal financial decisions that are based on individual requirements. By going the SIP path, you may invest monthly starting at a smaller amount at regular intervals, which will automatically result in accumulation that could lead to long-term fortune. In contrast, the advantages of taking out a home loan include helping to pay for your dream home while also saving money on taxes, enhancing credit limits, enjoying capital appreciation, and avoiding paying rent. Financial advisors advise that you should, generally increase your SIPs annually, by at least 10%. By increasing your SIP, you'll gain the advantages of higher inflation protection, faster goal achievement, and assistance in growing your corpus to a bigger size. However, let's use the scenario where you have a home loan and a mutual fund SIP. In this situation, which should you increase: the EMI on your home loan or the SIP amount?

