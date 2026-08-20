Should you invest a large corpus at once or stagger it over 6 months? What 25 years of Nifty 50 data shows

For someone sitting on a large investible corpus, the timing of the first investment can have a noticeable impact on returns in the early years. One way to deal with this is to invest the entire amount at once. Another is to move the money into equity gradually through a six-month STP.
FundsIndia’s 25-year analysis of Nifty 50 TRI data shows how these two approaches performed across different market cycles.
The data shows that lumpsum investing had a modest edge over a six-month STP in the medium term. However, as the holding period increased, the gap between the two approaches narrowed considerably.
The medium-term data shows a modest return advantage for lumpsum investing. Across one-, three-, five- and seven-year holding periods, the average annualised return from lumpsum was higher than or equal to that from a six-month STP.
The gap was widest over one year, at three percentage points, before narrowing to one percentage point over three, five and seven years. The data therefore shows that the way a large corpus is deployed can matter more over shorter and medium-term periods.
Investment horizon
Lumpsum average return
6-month STP average return
|1 year
|16%
|13%
|3 years
|15%
|14%
|5 years
|16%
|15%
|7 years
|15%
|14%
|Source: Ace MF, FundsIndia Research. Nifty 50 TRI, 2000-2025.
both negative and sharply positive one-year outcomes depending on when the investment began. For example, an STP starting in January 2008 had a negative one-year return, while a January 2009 start recorded a strong positive return.
This means that in the medium term, the period during which the money enters the market can have a meaningful impact on the eventual return.
The difference becomes much smaller as the investment period increases. FundsIndia's longer-term data shows the average annualised returns for lumpsum and six-month STP converging around 14-15% across most periods.
Investment horizon
Lumpsum average return
6-month STP average return
|8 years
|15%
|14%
|10 years
|14%
|14%
|12 years
|14%
|14%
|15 years
|14%
|14%
|20 years
|15%
|15%
|25 years
|14%
|14%
|Source: Ace MF, FundsIndia Research. Nifty 50 TRI, 2000-2025.
At 10, 12 and 15 years, the average returns for both approaches were the same at 14%. At 20 years, both averaged 15%, while the 25-year average was 14% for both.
The historical data therefore shows a clear pattern. The difference between investing a large corpus as a lumpsum and deploying it through a six-month STP is more visible over the medium term, while it becomes considerably smaller over longer holding periods.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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