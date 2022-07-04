Should you invest in a Reit?3 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 11:27 PM IST
- Experts say Reits offer a good buying opportunity. This asset class currently offer yields in the range of 5.3-6.8%
Shares of real estate investment trusts (Reits) have delivered decent returns since their listing in the last two years but experts believe that this asset class still offers investors a good buying opportunity. This belief stems from recent reports of strong hiring in the tech industry, and an expected pick-up in demand for office space leasing in India as more employees return to offices.