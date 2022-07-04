Should you invest in a Reit?

As per market regulator Sebi’s guidelines, Reits in India must distribute at least 90% of the cash available to unitholders. Thus, distribution income—which comes in the form of a dividend, interest, or loan repayment to unitholders—forms a significant share of the return from REITs. Checking the current distribution yield of REITs gives a fair picture of the returns one can expect from their investments. It is calculated by dividing the distributed income per annum by the current market price. Thus, Reits in India currently offer yields in the range of 5.3-6.8%.