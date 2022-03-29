Should you invest in alpha or momentum funds in India?

These indices have outperformed other benchmark indices in various time-frames with a significant margin (see table). However, proving that higher return comes with higher risk, these indices witnessed a severe correction during the market downside (as shown in the second table). These indices experience higher volatility as well. The variation in price movements, measured by standard deviation of each of these indices, is higher at about 21% for the one-year ending 28 February. This is against 16.3% recorded for their parent indices—Nifty 200 and Nifty 50.