Should you invest in an IT or pharma fund to achieve your goals?

As you are investing in large cap, mid cap and small cap funds already, it may not be necessary for you to invest in a sectoral fund. Sectoral funds are cyclical and do carry additional risk. Investment in such funds happens only in a particular sector or theme. You can achieve your goal with the help of a well-diversified equity fund portfolio as well. While we do not have idea about your present allocation in mid cap and small cap funds, it is better to restrict it up to 20%. As an alternative, you may add flexicap fund to your portfolio as these funds invest a blend of large cap, mid cap and small cap depending on market outlook. However, if you would still like to persist with a sectoral fund, then you can consider IT over pharma or any other sectoral funds.

