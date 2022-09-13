Should you invest in business cycle funds?

Experts in the personal finance space are cautious on this category. They expect the existing diversified funds of AMCs to take the business cycle into account. A special business cycle fund can thus amount to a mere replication of an existing fund, but with a higher expense ratio. A Mint analysis of the portfolios of such funds shows higher expense ratios and portfolios that are not very different from diversified funds of the same AMCs. “Most actively managed funds‘ portfolios are typically expected to anyway align with business cycles, unless it seeks a value, contra or theme-specific play," said Nirav Karkera, head- research, Fisdom. “L&T Business cycle, the only fund in this category that has more than a 5-year track record, has again done well over the last one year but underperformed over longer tenure (3 and 5 years). Looking at the limited track record, we observe that, over the last one year, most of the business cycle funds have done well with the bulk of the outperformance coming from industrials and consumer cyclical sectors where these funds were significantly overweight relative to a benchmark," said Roopali Prabhu, CIO and co-head, products and solutions, Sanctum Wealth.