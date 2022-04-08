Here’s why company fixed deposits (FDs) are very popular investment instruments. They offer risk-averse investors better returns, usually in the upper range of 1-3% than that offered by typical bank FDs.

A company FD is a term deposit which is held over a fixed period and at a fixed rate of interest, with maturities ranging from a few months to a few years. These deposits are offered by both financial and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and interest is either paid monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or yearly.

The need to beat rising inflation while sticking to low-risk investment options has become a challenge for investors recently. Bank fixed deposits were a good option in the past, but offer no such relief in the current scenario.

For example, India’s biggest private lender HDFC Bank is offering an interest rate of 5.60% per annum on term deposits of less than ₹2 crore for tenure of over five years.

On similar such term deposits, State Bank of India (SBI) is offering 5.40% interest per annum. Notably, India’s retail inflation has been hovering around the 6% mark over the past few months.

On the other hand, company or corporate fixed deposits can offer up to 8% returns per annum, albeit at a higher risk. But are these instruments worth the risk?

A key difference between bank FDs and company FDs is safety. As per the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) Act, each depositor in a bank is insured up to a maximum of ₹5 lakh for both principal and interest amount held. However, this safety net is not available with company FDs, where investors can lose their full capital if the company defaults.

Taxation wise, interest earned above ₹5,000 in a year in company FDs is taxable as per investors income tax slab. The company will also deduct tax deducted at source (TDS) at 10% on the interest earned for resident Indians.

According to Suresh Sadagopan, managing director and principal officer at Ladder7 Wealth Planners, corporate FDs can be a good option for investors on lower or nil income tax slab.

“But for somebody in the higher tax lab, company FDs may not necessarily be a great instrument. Debt mutual funds are better in this case as they will give better tax adjusted returns," Sadagopan said.

Therefore, for those in the highest tax bracket, investing in corporate FDs may not make sense.

There are three ways to select a company FD. First is checking the credit rating. Companies AAA credit rating indicates the highest safety of interest payment. As you go lower down the rating chart, the degree of safety reduces even as returns on the instrument rises.

A key determining factor for investors is that a company should be in operation for at least two decades and is performing well. They should check if the company has defaulted on any payment in the past. The third criteria should be interest rates payout.

However, do keep in mind that even AAA-rated FDs have defaulted in the past. “After DHFL case, which was AAA-rated, there is always a risk of losing complete capital. Essentially, corporate FD should not be considered from the return angle," said Nishith Baldevdas, founder, Shree Financial.

Baldevdas, who is a Sebi-registered investment adviser, recommends company FDs of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC), which is AAA rated by Care Ratings Ltd and Icra Ltd.

However, some experts are of the opinion that HDFC, post its merger with HDFC Bank, may stop offering company FDs.

“It is too soon to comment on what the post-merger entity would look like. Typically, a bank cannot issue company FDs. So the chances that the amalgamated body would be allowed to do so are minimal," said Adhil Shetty, CEO of Bankbazaar.com.

“That said, FDs are essentially a contract between the depositor and the institution taking the deposit, and as such existing FDs rates and terms and conditions around the FD will hold until the maturity of the FD. So, all existing company deposits are expected to continue as is until maturity," Shetty added.

Experts say investors should ideally stay away from corporate FDs. Also, one cannot withdraw money for the first three months even in case of any emergency. There are safer options available: DCB Bank and IndusInd Bank are offering FDs for around 6% interest per annum.

