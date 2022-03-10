Should you invest in debt funds to create a retirement corpus?

As equities can be volatile in the short term, he can invest in fixed income instruments like debt funds or fixed deposits to meet his short term financial goals or park his emergency fund. Given the ongoing rising interest rate regime, I suggest that he invest in bank FDs offering interest rates of 6% p.a. and above. Some of the scheduled banks offering such interest rates include SBM Bank, Jana Bank, Suryoday Bank, Utkarsh Bank, Ujjivan Bank and ESAF Bank. He should have FD tenures of 1-2 years, without an auto-renewal option, as the may get the opportunity to renew his FDs at higher interest rates.