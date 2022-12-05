Should you invest in Edelweiss MF’s Bharat Bond ETF–April 2033?1 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 10:57 PM IST
Edelweiss Mutual Fund (MF) has launched the fourth tranche of its very popular Bharat Bond ETF (exchange -traded fund). The new fund offer (NFO), Bharat Bond ETF – April 2033, is open for subscription till 8 December. The ETF will passively invest in the constituents of the Nifty Bharat Bond Index–April 2033 that consists of AAA-rated public sector company bonds, and charges a very low expense ratio of 0.0005%.