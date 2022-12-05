Should you invest in Edelweiss MF’s Bharat Bond ETF–April 2033?

A TMF is a fund that passively invests in the bonds of a particular index. It has a defined maturity (as indicated in the scheme name), the same as that of the index that it tracks. The fund’s yield to maturity (YTM) minus the expense ratio gives you the indicative return. With TMFs catching investor fancy, many mutual fund houses have been launching such funds. Put together, this fund category manages assets worth ₹1.2 trillion, of which Edelweiss MF alone accounts for a 50% share.