Should you invest in focused funds?
- Category average returns of multi-cap PMSes have not been meaningfully higher than that of focused funds
Focused funds, which invest in a maximum of 30 stocks, are generally believed to provide small investors the benefits that are similar to investing in PMS (Portfolio Management Services). This is because both focused funds and PMSes share the common feature of holding concentrated portfolios but the minimum investment limit of ₹50 lakh is not applicable to the former.