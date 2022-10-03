Should you invest in 'grandfather' debt funds

“The yields on the longer maturity segment are hovering around 7.5%, which makes it attractive for investors in the long-term," says Niranjan Avasthi, head-product, marketing and digital business, Edelweiss MF. “Inflation in India is currently around 7%, but once it comes closer to the 4% inflation target set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), investors would get decent inflation-adjusted returns," he adds. The RBI in its ‘Monetary Policy Report September 2022’ said that inflation is likely to come down to 5.2%, from next financial year.