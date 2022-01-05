Should you invest in India’s first two auto icc-traded funds?

With recovery in the broader market, the Nifty Auto Index went up in the last 2 years (although on a lower base) but still lags the Nifty 50’s performance. As per the note from ICICI Pru MF, the stocks of the automobile companies are cyclical in nature. Their profits rise and fall with consumer confidence along the economic cycles - expansion, peak, recession, and recovery.

