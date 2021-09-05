Should you invest in international equity mutual fund?

Considering your goal, we are assuming your risk profile will be Moderate – Long Term for the next 10 -12 years at least. You may create a comprehensive Mutual Fund portfolio consisting of Equity & Hybrid funds with a 60:40 ratio, respectively. Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, UTI Flexi Cap Fund, Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund, Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Fund, Nippon India Growth Fund & Kotak Small Cap Fund in Equity category while Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund, ICICI Prudential Asset Allocator FoF & DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund in Hybrid category can be considered. It is a noteworthy point here that the Equity investment should be done by the way of opting for 12 months systematic transfer plan (STP) route while Hybrid investment can be done on Lumpsum. This way your portfolio will be diversified across asset class, category, scheme and asset management company. It is also advisable to keep reviewing your portfolio at least once a year.