Should you invest in low-volatility funds in India?

Shyam Shekar, founder of ithought Financial Consulting LLP, believes that the low volatility investing strategy may not work in the inflationary environment, which India may witness going ahead. “My view is most of the stocks which are classified as low volatile are going to be very volatile going ahead. When costs inflate uncontrollably, business volatility rises. If the business volatility rises, then you will find earnings volatility rise and resultantly, the stock volatility in the market also rises," he said.