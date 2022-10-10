Should you invest in market-linked debentures in a bear market?

MLDs are considered high-risk because of the linkage of returns to the market performance of the underlying index. The risk of the underlying index not meeting the conditions set forth by a PP-MLD is called market risk. “The derivatives portion of MLDs is structured to generate returns based on bullish, bearish or range bound view on such underlying instruments. For example, an MLD may generate a higher return if Nifty crosses 20,000 by December 2022. If this scenario does not play out, there may be no returns from the structure. This risk is apparent on the face of the product note," said Harish Menon, co-founder of House of Alpha.