Should you invest in new Sovereign Gold Bond issue or buy it on the exchange?1 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 12:10 PM IST
I am planning to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds
I am planning to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds
Listen to this article
I am planning to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds. Please suggest whether I should buy them in a new issue or should I explore buying the same from the secondary market. Please also share the pros and cons of buying the SGB from a new issue or from the secondary market.