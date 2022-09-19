Should you invest in new Sovereign Gold Bond issue or buy it on the exchange?

First of all; if you are keen to buy from an original issue, then they may not always be available. Sovereign Gold Bonds are issued in tranches and an issue is typically open for one week in a month. So, you need to find out when the next tranche is coming and then be ready to invest in them. However, if you are in a hurry and you are ready to buy from the secondary bond market on a trading platform you can do it any day. However, please remember that you will have to be satisfied with whatever quantities are being offered. They may not be the quantities you are looking for. Also, the maturity dates may be very different for the lots which are available for sale in the secondary market. Remember that you may get a very good deal in pricing if you invest in the secondary market because there may be some distress sell by some of the old/existing SGB holders. Also, if you are planning to hold your investment till maturity then it is fine. Otherwise, if you want any time liquidity, you need to be prepared that whenever you decide to sell your SGB holding in the secondary market, you may have to be ready to get discounted price and sometimes, may have to wait for a few days before a buyer turns up. However, for both the options you need a demat account. Besides, you must know that tax benefits on Sovereign Gold Bonds accrue only when you hold your bonds till maturity.