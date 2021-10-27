Should you invest in NPS just for the tax benefits?

“Generally, people compare NPS with PPF investments and choose between the two. NPS has an annuity option which makes them preferable. NPS can also be opened by people who are self-employed or have another source of income. Also, in NPS, you can invest up to 60% into equity while PPF is purely fixed income, so in a growth environment like the last year, a PPF investor would have made a fixed return of 7.1%, and an NPS holder with 50% equity exposure would have made 25%+ returns. In riskier times and auto mode, the fund managers could dynamically switch to more debt-like instruments giving returns at par with PPM," said Sonam Srivastava, Founder, Wright Research, SEBI Regd. RIA.