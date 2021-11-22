REITs, or real estate investment trusts, are companies that own or finance income-producing real estate across a range of property sectors. Even they are exchange-traded. In terms of return generating potential, they have a similar return potential compared to InvITs. Normally these trusts hold commercial real estate in their portfolio, and their primary source of income is rent. So, the occupancy of their assets matters, unlike InvITs. InvITs invest in either road toll projects or power projects, etc., where there is more stability of cash flows. Due to the Work-from-Home Situation during Covid induced lockdowns, many of these REITs struggled to fill occupancy and had challenges helping investors earn yields. However, now that occupancy in offices seems to be returning to normalcy, these options can again be looked at from a “debt+" income-generating perspective. Apart from the above, if there is property appreciation, that too benefits these REITs positively.