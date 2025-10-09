Magnum SIF by SBI Mutual Fund: All you need to know before the fund closes on 15 October

SBI Mutual Fund launched Magnum SIF on 1 October. For those who are not aware, SIF refers to a specialised investment fund, a new investment category launched by Sebi on 1 April 2025. It falls somewhere between mutual funds and Portfolio Management Services (PMS).

The minimum investment in an SIF is ₹10 lakh. This fund category allows investors to profit even when the market falls. Read THIS Livemint article for details.

Besides SBI Mutual Fund, Quant Mutual Fund in August 2025 announced that it has received approval from the capital markets regulator Sebi to launch an SIF, becoming the first AMC to launch such funds in India. “Quant Mutual Fund gets SEBI approval to launch India’s First Long-Short Fund in the newly created SIF (Specialised Investment Fund) category,” the company had then posted on its X handle.

Focussing on Magnum SIF — this fund would follow an interval investment strategy investing predominantly in equity and debt securities, including limited short exposures in equity and debt through derivatives. This is meant for those investors who are seeking advanced yet tax-efficient strategies

When will the fund close? The fund was launched on 1 October and will close on 15 October.

What is the investment strategy of this fund? This fund's investment strategy is a hybrid long-short fund. It is an interval investment strategy that invests predominantly in equity and debt securities, including limited short exposure in equity and debt through derivatives.

When are subscription and redemption frequencies? Investors can subscribe to the investment strategy daily, whereas redemptions are allowed twice a week (Monday and Thursday).

What is the minimum application amount? Minimum application amount is ₹10 lakh and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter.

What is the fund's benchmark? The benchmark is NIFTY 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index TRI.

What are the minimum additional purchase and redemption amounts? The minimum additional purchase amount is ₹10,000, and the redemption amount is ₹1,00,000.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision.