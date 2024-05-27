Should you invest in solar as an asset class? 3 experts answer
Solar investments can help you diversify your portfolio as it is not dependent on the market. However, investors should also be aware of the risks before investing.
Solar is fast evolving as an alternative asset class in India. According to estimates from the Ministry of Power1, investments in renewable energy projects in India are projected to surge by over 83%, reaching approximately USD 16.5 billion in 2024. This increase reflects the country's commitment to transitioning towards cleaner energy sources to mitigate carbon emissions.