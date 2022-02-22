Should you invest in target maturity funds?

In the Potential Risk Class (PRC) matrix disclosed for all debt mutual funds, the interest rate risk for the target maturity funds points towards moderate to high risk. This is because, if the investments in these funds are withdrawn before maturity, there is a risk of mark to market losses. “From a disclosure perspective, there is no surety that an investor would stay till the maturity date. On the back of the volatility that comes with duration, the risk disclosure will be on the higher side," said Devang Shah, co-head, fixed income, Axis Mutual Fund. Investors also run the risk of relatively low returns if yields move significantly higher from here, and investors could, therefore, regret locking into lower yields, said Dhawan. “Besides, if inflation spikes significantly on the back of high oil prices and supply-demand mismatches, investors could get negative real returns even if they hold to maturity," Dhawan added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}