Should you invest in the new issue of sovereign gold bond priced at 4,790?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : The next issue of the sovereign gold bond series V 2021-22 will open for subscription on Tuesday. The issue has been priced at ₹4,790 based on the simple average closing price published by the India Bullion And Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA) for gold of 999 purity of the last three business days of the week preceding the subscription period. Online investors will get a ₹50 discount, and the issue will be priced at ₹4,740.

The next issue of the sovereign gold bond series V 2021-22 will open for subscription on Tuesday. The issue has been priced at ₹4,790 based on the simple average closing price published by the India Bullion And Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA) for gold of 999 purity of the last three business days of the week preceding the subscription period. Online investors will get a ₹50 discount, and the issue will be priced at ₹4,740.

As the gold prices have corrected in the recent past, the issue is priced lower than the previous three issues of FY2021-22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

As the gold prices have corrected in the recent past, the issue is priced lower than the previous three issues of FY2021-22. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}} Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“Gold prices have softened in the past few weeks to touch a one-month low. In the past one week alone, it has dropped nearly ₹1,000/10gm in value. The rising US dollar and treasury yields on the back of a sooner-than-expected policy tightening by the Fed have largely led to softening of gold prices. Gold prices domestically and internationally have traded in a narrow range in the past few months," said Nish Bhatt, founder and chief executive offi, Millwood Kane International, an investment consulting firm.

Going forward, the price of the yellow metal will be guided by the latest variant of the virus, pace of vaccination, unlocking, and signs of policy tightening by the Fed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, it is advisable to have gold in the portfolio of investors to provide diversification and hedge against inflation.

“Investment in SGBs comes with an interest coupon payable semi-annually. Investment in SGB is a superior alternative to physical gold. The investments in non-physical gold will help the government keep a check on the currency and larger fiscal deficit," said Bhatt.