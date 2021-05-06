Should you invest in the newly launched Axis Global Innovation Fund of Fund?

Disruptive growth is an opportunity for investors to capture significant value creation over time. Chandresh Kumar Nigam, chief executive officer, Axis Mutual Fund said, "Most investors in Southeast Asia, for example, invest 30-50% outside their own geography. In India, it is just 1-2%. India has been affected by covid, but its markets have not reacted much. "However, there could be other events that impact us adversely," Nigam said.