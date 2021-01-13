Should you invest in Trust Mutual Fund’s maiden new fund offer?

“We want to make the process of investment in fixed income securities more systematic, transparent and objective. We want to communicate the mechanism of this process to our distributors and investors. For this we have tied up Crisil who will be our strategic knowledge partner and that will help us make our investment process more robust," said Sandeep Bagla, chief executive officer of Trust AMC and the co-fund manager of the TrustMF Banking & PSU Debt Fund.