Should you invest in ULIPs to save for your child's future?

You will certainly get triple benefits on this investment. However, there are certain features you should be aware of. For one, the life insurance cover offered by a Ulip is only 10 times the annual premium, which means you will get a cover of ₹4.5 lakh. This may not be sufficient for your family. Life cover should be at least 8-10 times your annual income. It is better to buy a term insurance plan, which can provide a large insurance cover at a relatively low price.