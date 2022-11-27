Should you invest in unlisted equities during a bull run1 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2022, 11:34 PM IST
Unlike stock exchanges for publicly traded shares, unlisted shares are dealt in private mkts
Robert J. Shiller is credited with coining the term ‘irrational exuberance’. He famously said, “It amazes me how people are often more willing to act based on little or no data than to use data that is a challenge to assemble." A very apt example of this would be the way investors were queuing up to invest in pre-IPO (initial public offering) opportunities in the unlisted market in 2021. It seemed like, if one missed investing in such pre-IPO shares, it would be a lost opportunity.