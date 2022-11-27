Should you invest in unlisted equities during a bull run

During euphoria, the private markets tend to be far buoyant than their public counterparts so there was a frenzy among investors to buy the likes of Paytm, PolicyBazaar, etc. For the pre-IPO investors in Delhivery, Paytm, PolicyBazaar and many such companies, another challenge has arisen. These shares are witnessing an increased supply as investors are rushing to sell the shares as soon as the lock-ins get over. For example, SoftBank just sold a large block in Paytm. Many institutional investors will be forced to sell, even if the prices are not something great to talk about as they have to show exits to their investors. Many employees will also look to exercise their option to sell some part of their Esops.