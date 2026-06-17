Should you look at the P/E ratio of mutual funds? Here's what experts say

Experts say a mutual fund's P/E ratio should not be viewed in isolation. The metric is most useful when compared with peers, benchmarks and investment style.

Kirti Jha
Updated17 Jun 2026, 11:01 AM IST
PE ratio provides an indication of the valuation level of a fund's holdings at a given point in time.
PE ratio provides an indication of the valuation level of a fund's holdings at a given point in time.

Two mutual funds may belong to the same category and have similar long-term returns, yet their portfolios can look very different in terms of valuation. One way to gauge this difference is through the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio.

The metric provides a view of how the market is valuing the companies held by a fund at a given point in time. While it is not a measure of future performance, it can help investors put a fund's portfolio into context and compare it with peers.

Let us understand it in detail.

What is the P/E ratio of a mutual fund?

Unlike a company, a mutual fund does not generate earnings of its own. Its P/E ratio is therefore derived from the earnings of the companies it holds in its portfolio. The metric is calculated as the weighted average P/E ratio of all the stocks owned by the fund, with larger holdings having a greater influence on the final figure.

For example, a mutual fund with a portfolio P/E ratio of 30 indicates that its underlying holdings are collectively trading at 30 times their earnings. In other words, investors are paying 30 for every 1 of earnings generated by the companies in the portfolio.

The ratio provides an indication of the valuation level of a fund's holdings at a given point in time. Funds with higher P/E ratios tend to hold stocks that command higher market valuations relative to their earnings, while funds with lower P/E ratios generally own stocks trading at lower earnings multiples.

A high P/E isn't automatically "bad" and a low P/E isn't automatically "good." It reflects the investing style and the kind of companies the fund holds.

What do P/E ratios of popular mutual funds look like?

P/E ratios of large-cap funds

Among large-cap funds, Invesco India Large Cap Fund has the highest portfolio P/E ratio at 31.6, while LIC MF Large Cap Fund has the lowest at 17.85. The gap between the highest and lowest P/E funds in the category stood at 13.75 points.

Highest P/E funds

P/E Ratio

Lowest P/E funds

P/E Ratio

Invesco India Large Cap Fund31.60LIC MF Large Cap Fund17.85
Bajaj Finserv Large Cap Fund27.44DSP Large Cap Fund19.66
SBI Large Cap Fund26.85UTI Large Cap Fund19.97
Axis Large Cap Fund26.30Motilal Oswal Large Cap Fund21.08
Franklin India Large Cap Fund25.90Kotak Large Cap Fund21.33
Source: Tickertape

Large-cap funds generally showed a narrower range of valuations compared with mid-cap, small-cap and flexi-cap categories.

P/E ratios of small-cap funds

The small-cap category recorded one of the widest valuation spreads. PGIM India Small Cap Fund topped the list with a P/E ratio of 48.63, while Bandhan Small Cap Fund had the lowest P/E ratio at 18.58.

Highest P/E funds

P/E Ratio

Lowest P/E funds

P/E Ratio

PGIM India Small Cap Fund48.63Bandhan Small Cap Fund18.58
Invesco India Small Cap Fund44.60HDFC Small Cap Fund21.35
Helios Small Cap Fund43.81ICICI Pru Small Cap Fund23.99
TRUSTMF Small Cap Fund42.67Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund25.70
Union Small Cap Fund39.88Abakkus Small Cap Fund26.75
Source: Tickertape

The difference between the highest and lowest P/E ratios in the category exceeded 30 points.

Also Read | P/E vs PEG ratio: Which offers better insight into growth and valuation?

P/E ratios of mid-cap funds

Mid-cap funds featured some of the highest P/E ratios among diversified equity categories. Invesco India Mid Cap Fund reported the highest P/E ratio at 49.39, followed by Bandhan Mid Cap Fund and Helios Mid Cap Fund, both above 45.

Highest P/E funds

P/E Ratio

Lowest P/E funds

P/E Ratio

Invesco India Mid Cap Fund49.39HDFC Mid Cap Fund25.90
Bandhan Mid Cap Fund45.73Kotak Mid Cap Fund28.15
Helios Mid Cap Fund45.54ITI Mid Cap Fund28.15
Motilal Oswal Mid Cap Fund44.92DSP Mid Cap Fund28.68
SBI Mid Cap Fund39.93Baroda BNP Paribas Mid Cap Fund28.93
Source: Tickertape

At the other end, HDFC Mid Cap Fund had the lowest P/E ratio at 25.9. The gap between the highest and lowest P/E funds in the category stood at more than 23 points.

P/E ratios of flexi-cap funds

Among flexi-cap funds, Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund had the highest portfolio P/E ratio at 44.56, followed by Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund at 40.13.

Highest P/E funds

P/E Ratio

Lowest P/E funds

P/E Ratio

Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund44.56SBI Flexi Cap Fund20.12
Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund40.13JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund20.16
UTI Flexi Cap Fund35.97JM Flexi Cap Fund21.07
Quant Flexi Cap Fund35.44DSP Flexi Cap Fund21.18
ICICI Pru Flexi Cap Fund33.62Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund22.32
Source: Tickertape

On the lower end, SBI Flexi Cap Fund and JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund had P/E ratios close to 20. The difference between the highest and lowest P/E funds in the category was about 24 points.

Also Read | Planning to book mutual fund losses to save tax? Here's what experts recommend

Should investors look at the P/E ratio of mutual funds?

Experts say the P/E ratio can be useful for understanding the valuation of a mutual fund's underlying portfolio, but it should not be viewed in isolation.

Manish Gadhvi, CEO, FundsIndia Partner, said a fund's P/E ratio reflects the average valuation of the stocks it holds and can indicate whether the portfolio is tilted towards relatively expensive or inexpensive businesses compared with its benchmark or category peers. However, he noted that a higher P/E does not automatically mean a fund is overvalued, while a lower P/E does not necessarily make it a bargain.

According to Gadhvi, factors such as a fund's investment style, sector allocation, earnings growth potential, portfolio quality and the fund manager's strategy are also important when evaluating a scheme.

Kaustubh Belapurkar, Director, Morningstar Investment Research India, said investors can use the P/E ratio to compare a fund with its benchmark and peer group. He added that the metric should also be viewed in the context of a fund's investment style. For instance, quality- and growth-oriented funds tend to have higher P/E ratios, while value-oriented funds generally have lower P/E ratios.

Belapurkar added that investors should focus on asset allocation and prudent fund selection based on the quality of the investment team and investment process, which drive long-term portfolio outcomes. Gadhvi similarly said investment decisions should be aligned with an investor's financial goals, risk appetite and asset allocation rather than being based solely on a single valuation metric.

As experts point out, comparisons with peers and benchmarks can make the P/E ratio a more meaningful measure for investors.

InvestingMutual FundsPE Ratio
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceShould you look at the P/E ratio of mutual funds? Here's what experts say
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.