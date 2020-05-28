Should you open an account with a neo-bank?

One of the latest entrants in the space in Finin. The fintech has tied up with three banks, but did not want to reveal the names yet as they are still in the process of raising funds. The tie-ups with multiple banks are for different functions. For example, they have tied with one for savings accounts and another for current accounts. The name of the partnered bank is displayed on the savings account and cards. Every purchase that a customer makes is eligible for a 2% cashback. It also offers complimentary airport lounge access, mobile protection plan and a metal debit card, which looks more premium than a traditional plastic one.