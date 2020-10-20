Should you opt for auto-renewal option in fixed deposits?

“The policies for auto-renewal vary across banks. While some may renew for the same period as the original FD, others may have a policy for renewing only for a specific period, say one year. However, this may not be the best interest you can avail of. So, if you were manually renewing the FD, you might do it for, say, 15 months to get the highest rate of interest, but the bank will renew it for only a year as per their policy," said Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com, a financial services platform.