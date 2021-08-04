Should you opt for fuel credit cards to beat petrol price rise?

Finance charges: Failure to repay credit card bills in full by the due date can incur finance charges, broadly ranging between 23% and 49% per year, depending on the card and its issuer. While it is always practical to pay your credit card bills in full by the due date, it is still crucial to check and compare the applicable finance charges on fuel credit cards as there is always a possibility of incurring these charges due to a financial exigency or sheer negligence.