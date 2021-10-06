Should you opt for long-term health insurance?

No renewal worries: Renewing your health insurance policy every year is an important financial task you need to do. “Once you buy long-term insurance, you are freed of the worry of policy renewal for two to three years. In the case of a usual health insurance policy, you would have to set aside some money for yearly renewal; also default of payment would result in cancellation of policy," said Chhabra. A long-term health insurance policy thus comes with more peace of mind.

