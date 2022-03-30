Should you opt for pension-cum-insurance products?

Besides, experts suggest that one can construct a retirement portfolio for pension planning. This portfolio should include equity mutual funds and the national pension scheme (NPS). Mehta said, “You can consider investing in mutual funds in which equities comprise a large share, especially while constructing a pre-retirement portfolio over a long term. From the investment perspective, you are better off having a wealth management specialist, constructing the right portfolio and asset allocation for your context. Ideally, this would have no liquidity constraints, would be more flexible on withdrawals, and would deliver superior returns."