Should you pay for health insurance in instalments?

Claim process: The insurer will have to process the reimbursement or cashless claim even if you have just paid the premium for two or three months. Goyal said, “If the policyholder makes a claim before the entire premium is paid, then he or she needs to pay the outstanding premium before the claim settlement or else the insurer can deduct the premium amount from the overall claim amount if the policyholder does not pay the remaining premium."

