Should you play on potential capex recovery via MFs?

However, according to Ashish Chaturmohta, director—equity research, Sanctum Wealth, currently, India is seeing capex coming from across the sectors, which is visible from the order books of companies such as Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Thermax Ltd, ABB Ltd, Siemens Ltd, ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd, etc. “Hence, the capex cycle is picking up you would see it growing for a couple of years from now," he said.

