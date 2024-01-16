Navigating the dilemma in 2024: Should you prepay home loan or invest money?
Homeowners face the decision of whether to prepay their loans or prioritize investments as home loan rates come under scrutiny with potential fluctuations in 2024.
As the year draws to a close, home loan rates once again find themselves under the spotlight. With whispers of potential fluctuations in 2024, a crucial question resurfaces for homeowners: Should we prepay our loans or prioritise investments?
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message