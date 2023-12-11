Should you prepay home loan or invest money? MintGenie explains
Prepaying your home loan and investing your money can both serve as effective financial strategies, contingent upon your specific circumstances and objectives.
There is a strong possibility that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will maintain a hawkish position on the repo rate in December 2023. The existing fixed repo rate of 6.5 per cent in India has resulted in a standstill in home loan rates, posing a dilemma for numerous borrowers regarding whether to prepay their loans or persist with their investment strategies.