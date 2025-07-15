Should you prepay or part-pay your personal loan? Know the key differences

Part-payment and pre-payment are phrases commonly employed by borrowers in a similar fashion to trim down their loan period or to lessen their interest payments. While they sound similar, they both have different perks and have different financial goals. It is important to understand the distinction to best undergo your personal loan process.
Part-payment is when you apply a large lump sum to your outstanding loan balance, in excess of what your regular EMI would incur on the loan, but not enough to fully pay it off. The principal will go down, while the loan is still active.
Rohit Garg, CEO and Co-Founder, Olyv, explains the critical terms of personal loan, "Part-payment allows you to reduce your loan burden gradually, especially when you have surplus funds. Pre-payment is a more decisive step where you close the loan entirely before the scheduled end, freeing yourself from future EMIs and interest payments. Both approaches offer valuable benefits, but the right choice depends on your cash flow, financial goals, and the stage of your repayment cycle. It is important for borrowers to assess the long-term impact of these decisions and not just act on immediate instinct."
When you repay the whole loan amount outstanding before the tenure schedule ends, it is called pre-payment, or full pre-closure. Basically, you are paying out the loan entirely. When you want to completely eliminate any EMIs, save an interest amount with a reasonable balance of savings.
Feature
Part-payment
Pre-payment
Amount paid
A percentage of the remaining amount.
The total rewarded amount.
Loan continuity
The loan remains open with the EMI schedule remaining.
Complete loan closure with no EMIs.
Interest saved
Decreases interest on the principal that's left.
Interest savings for the total remaining loan term.
Charges
Low fees (i.e. 2-4% of amount)
A penalty may apply for pre-closure.
Credit impact
Gradually builds the credit profile
Can eliminate debt & increase creditworthiness.
Both prepayment and part-payment are natural and effective approaches to managing personal loans. To begin reducing interest costs over time, which maintain but are set at an affordable level, consider part-payments.
In conclusion, if you would like to eliminate your loan and thus regain your freedom, consider prepayment. Whichever option is selected, be sure to discuss the costs and know how the payment transactions will impact your credit profile and EMI schedule.
