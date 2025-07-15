Should you prepay or part-pay your personal loan? Know the key differences

Part-payment and pre-payment are phrases commonly employed by borrowers in a similar fashion to trim down their loan period or to lessen their interest payments. While they sound similar, they both have different perks and have different financial goals. It is important to understand the distinction to best undergo your personal loan process.

What is part-payment in a personal loan? Part-payment is when you apply a large lump sum to your outstanding loan balance, in excess of what your regular EMI would incur on the loan, but not enough to fully pay it off. The principal will go down, while the loan is still active.



Rohit Garg, CEO and Co-Founder, Olyv, explains the critical terms of personal loan, "Part-payment allows you to reduce your loan burden gradually, especially when you have surplus funds. Pre-payment is a more decisive step where you close the loan entirely before the scheduled end, freeing yourself from future EMIs and interest payments. Both approaches offer valuable benefits, but the right choice depends on your cash flow, financial goals, and the stage of your repayment cycle. It is important for borrowers to assess the long-term impact of these decisions and not just act on immediate instinct."

Benefits of part-payment Lower extent of interest expense: The principal repayment lowers interest expense for the remainder of the term.

The principal repayment lowers interest expense for the remainder of the term. Shorter loan term: Provided your EMIs remain the same, your loan term will shorten.

Provided your EMIs remain the same, your loan term will shorten. Flexible repayment terms: Sells off or repays in lump sums at any point; not disruptive to the whole loan.

Sells off or repays in lump sums at any point; not disruptive to the whole loan. Improves credit mix: Demonstrates proactive ability that ultimately increases your credit score.

What is pre-payment in a personal loan? When you repay the whole loan amount outstanding before the tenure schedule ends, it is called pre-payment, or full pre-closure. Basically, you are paying out the loan entirely. When you want to completely eliminate any EMIs, save an interest amount with a reasonable balance of savings.

Benefits of pre-payment Instantaneous debt relief: No further stress or EMIs.

No further stress or EMIs. Maximum interest savings: Prevents accruing future months' interest.

Prevents accruing future months' interest. Positive credit report: Your repayment ability is enhanced with a full closed loan.

Your repayment ability is enhanced with a full closed loan. Re-allocate budget: Unused EMI can be allocated to savings, emergencies, or investments. Part-payment vs pre-payment

Feature Part-payment Pre-payment Amount paid A percentage of the remaining amount. The total rewarded amount. Loan continuity The loan remains open with the EMI schedule remaining. Complete loan closure with no EMIs. Interest saved Decreases interest on the principal that's left. Interest savings for the total remaining loan term. Charges Low fees (i.e. 2-4% of amount) A penalty may apply for pre-closure. Credit impact Gradually builds the credit profile Can eliminate debt & increase creditworthiness.

Things to consider before making extra payments Fees: Many Banks also charge a prepayment fee of between two to five percent of the amount prepaid. Check your loan agreement. EMI vs. tenure reduction: Lenders typically continue to reduce tenure while keeping EMI. Check with your lender for their policy. Consequences for taxes: Personal loan interest isn’t tax deductible. In any event, further payments can’t yield a greater amount of deductions. Verify post-payment: Confirm the payoff, update your credit report and request a NOC. Innovative strategies for optimal repayment Laddered part-payments: To steadily reduce interest, schedule staggered payments during or after each bonus given from work.

To steadily reduce interest, schedule staggered payments during or after each bonus given from work. Combine RA with pre-payment: Keep an emergency fund, but if there are surplus contributions, pre-pay the remaining balance.

Keep an emergency fund, but if there are surplus contributions, pre-pay the remaining balance. Use EMI calculators: See if EMIs, versus shorter tenor, could be saving you more.

See if EMIs, versus shorter tenor, could be saving you more. Mind the loan tenor: To see the new end date with a partial payment, see your new amortisation schedule.

Both prepayment and part-payment are natural and effective approaches to managing personal loans. To begin reducing interest costs over time, which maintain but are set at an affordable level, consider part-payments.

In conclusion, if you would like to eliminate your loan and thus regain your freedom, consider prepayment. Whichever option is selected, be sure to discuss the costs and know how the payment transactions will impact your credit profile and EMI schedule.

