Should you prepay part of about 30 lakh home loan for 10 years at 6.9%?

I have a loan of ₹30 lakh, which I took for 10 years at an interest rate of 6.9%. Should I prepay a part of it? I would be giving up the tax benefit on home loan interest.

It is always better to repay the liabilities by making part payments regularly and becoming debt-free as quickly as possible. However, a few factors like interest rate, outstanding loan amount, remaining loan tenure and your ability to save every month after taking care of all mandatory expenses can help you decide whether you should prepay the debt or invest the surplus and continue repaying the loan only through EMI. In your case, the present outgoing towards EMI could be around Rs.34,000 and you will have to keep money aside for your monthly expenses as well. So, the first thing you will have to consider even if you plan to make the part payment is how much surplus you will have at your end after paying EMI and your monthly expenses. In case you are investing for your financial goals every month then even that need to be set aside. Hence, you can first look at how much money will be left with you to repay the home loan regularly.

Considering the present home loan rate of 6.9% p.a. in my view you can continue with the loan and instead of keeping money aside to accumulate for loan repayment you can invest in avenues that can help you generate higher returns than your outgoing interest. Many people prefer to invest the money in equities for long term goals which can give higher returns than 6.9% p.a. over the long term. Having said that you may keep an eye on the home loan interest rate and when it starts increasing then you may rework this strategy. Under section 24 of the Income Tax Act, the tax benefit on home loan interest payment in your case is another reason you can continue with the home loan. If you continue to repay your loan only through EMI you will be able to avail of the tax benefit for more than ₹1 lakh every year up to the end of six years. Looking at all these factors you may continue with your home loan and may use any additional monthly or annual surplus to invest instead of repaying at present.

Answer by Harshad Chetanwala, founder, Myweathgrowth.com

