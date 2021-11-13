Should you prepay part of about 30 lakh home loan for 10 years at 6.9%?

It is always better to repay the liabilities by making part payments regularly and becoming debt-free as quickly as possible. However, a few factors like interest rate, outstanding loan amount, remaining loan tenure and your ability to save every month after taking care of all mandatory expenses can help you decide whether you should prepay the debt or invest the surplus and continue repaying the loan only through EMI. In your case, the present outgoing towards EMI could be around Rs.34,000 and you will have to keep money aside for your monthly expenses as well. So, the first thing you will have to consider even if you plan to make the part payment is how much surplus you will have at your end after paying EMI and your monthly expenses. In case you are investing for your financial goals every month then even that need to be set aside. Hence, you can first look at how much money will be left with you to repay the home loan regularly.

