Should you prepay your loan early? Expert weighs in on interest savings, EMIs and future borrowing

Prepaying a loan can reduce outstanding debt and save interest. But does closing a loan early make someone a better borrower, and is prepayment always the best way to manage debt?

While it is a given that prepayment offers financial benefits, lenders also consider repayment history, financial discipline and the ability to meet obligations consistently. In short, long-term financial habits matter more than a single early loan closure.

While early repayment can offer clear financial benefits, lenders assess borrowers holistically. They consider repayment history, financial discipline and the ability to meet obligations consistently over time. Therefore, long-term ‘financial habits’ matter more than a single decision to prepay a loan. Hence, lending institutions follow an individual’s ‘financial habits’ instead of their ‘financial reaction.’

Does loan prepayment improve your credit score? Vijendra Singh Shekhawat, CEO, Choice Finserv Private Limited, explained this aspect in detail, stating, "Prepaying a loan will not damage your credit score in any lasting way, but it does not automatically lift it either. What lenders read is your repayment behaviour over time. A record of paying every instalment on the due date carries more weight than closing a loan early."

This means borrowers should not assume or hold the mistaken belief that prepaying a loan will immediately improve their credit score. A strong credit profile takes time; it is built through timely repayments, responsible borrowing and maintaining manageable debt levels.

For example, a borrower who pays every EMI on time but continues with a loan may demonstrate stronger repayment discipline than someone who closes a loan early after missing several instalments.

That is why, in this case, the one who carries the loan might have a higher credit score than the one who closed the loan through prepayment after missing several due dates and being pulled up by the concerned credit card company. Therefore, timely EMI payments and responsible debt management are more important for maintaining a healthy credit profile than early loan closure.

What should borrowers consider before prepaying? When you close out a loan early, it can reduce the interest burden and free up monthly cash flows. Still, borrowers should diligently assess whether utilising their savings to meet prepayments could ultimately leave them in a difficult financial position.

On this aspect, Shekhawat further added, “Delayed or missed payments are what genuinely pull a score down, so consistency matters more than speed. Early closure helps by lowering your debt and freeing up cash flow, and a loan shut in good standing keeps reflecting well on your report for years. Before you prepay, check for any charges on fixed-rate products and keep an emergency buffer intact. Discipline, not just early payoff, is what builds a strong borrower.”

Hence, borrowers should check applicable foreclosure or prepayment charges, diligently compare the interest savings and make sure that they retain adequate emergency savings before committing lump-sum payments towards an ongoing loan.