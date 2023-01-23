Should you put your money in the hands of an Instagram or YouTube finfluencer?

“For instance, 8 personal finance influencers in the USA were charged with fraud in December after authorities said they made $100 million by promoting stocks they planned on dumping, taking advantage of their followers It's essential to remember that just because someone has a large following on social media, it doesn't mean they are an expert in the field of finance. Even if they have a genuine interest in the subject, they may not have the same level of knowledge, skills, or ethical standards as a licensed financial advisor. On the other hand, there are a number of trustworthy finance influencers who are providing valuable information and inspiration to help people manage their finances. They also have helped increase financial literacy and provided access to a wide range of resources that might not have been easily accessible before the advent of social media. In conclusion, it's crucial to approach finance influencers with a healthy dose of skepticism. Always do your own research, verify the credentials of the influencer, and consult a licensed financial advisor if you have any doubts or concerns. Also, Keep in mind that you are the only one who's responsible for your financial decision. You can also cross verify the reviews of the product from different sources and check the credibility of the influencer before following their advice. So make sure you have all the facts before investing your hard-earned money. And always be aware of the potential risk before making a decision," said Mr. Kunwar Raj, Founder.