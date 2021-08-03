Should you save in equity to buy a car in the short run?

Purchasing a car could be one of the most considerable expenses you make apart from buying a home. Buying a vehicle is usually a short-term goal for many, and you can fund the purchase with a car loan. If you plan to buy a car after three years, start saving some amount to make a down payment. To maximise the down payment amount, should you invest in equity in the short run? Let's see how investing in equity may or may not help you plan your financial goal in the short run.