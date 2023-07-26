Mutual funds: Why direct plans are stealing the show1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 10:23 PM IST
Investors who already have investments in a regular mutual fund plan should note that their decision to shift to a direct plan is bound to have tax implications.
Should you shift your mutual fund investments from a regular to a direct plan? This is the question that many investors currently grappling with, especially after the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), came out with data recently that showed direct plans beating regular ones across multiple time frames.
