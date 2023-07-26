Mutual funds: Why direct plans are stealing the show

In the case of equity mutual funds, the government levies a capital gains tax of 10% for investment held for more than a year and a short term capital gains tax of 15% for investments held for less than 12 months. For instance, let’s say you invested ₹10 lakh over a five-year period in a regular plan and the current value of the investment is ₹18 lakh. This implies a profit of ₹8 lakh and you are liable to pay taxes on the profit during redemption. Now, since the investment horizon was more than one year, you have to pay a 10% long-term capital gains tax on the gains made. This comes to around ₹80,000. That is the cost you have to bear while converting from a regular to a direct plan.