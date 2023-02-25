Should you submit application for higher pension under EPS by 3 March 2023?
- The deadline for individuals to submit an application for a higher pension under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) is 3 March 2023.
The deadline for individuals to submit an application for a higher pension under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) is 3 March 2023. The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) members as of September 1, 2014 would now be allowed to choose a higher pension based on their actual basic wages. This guideline has been announced by EPFO for old members to apply for higher pension and make higher contributions towards EPS at 8.33 percent instead of the maximum ceiling of ₹15,000 pensionable salary per month. So let’s know from industry experts, whether employees should opt for higher pension or not.
